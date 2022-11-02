2022 November 2 16:38

Russia resumes implementation of Black Sea Initiative

The decision is made upon obtaining of written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military operations against Russia

Russia is returning to implementation of the Black Sea grain corridor deal having obtained written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military operations against the Russian Federation, according to the statement of RF Defence Ministry.

“The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at this time are adequate and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian Ports (the Black Sea Initiative) – which had been halted following the terrorist attack in Sevastopol,” says RF Defence Ministry’s statement.

On 30 October 2022, Russia officially informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres about its decision to suspend its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative due to an attack on ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet. According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet involved in ensuring safety of the ‘grain corridor’ were attacked on 29 October 2022.

" With the help of an international organisation and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on 1 November 2022,” RF Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian side, in particular, officially assured that ‘the maritime humanitarian corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative and the related JCC regulation’, RF Defence Ministry’s statement reads.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry. The first ship with Ukrainian grain left Odesa on August 1.

