2022 November 2 17:02

Van Oord names Meike Salvadό-de Reede as CPO

Van Oord is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Meike Salvadό-de Reede to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO) in its Executive Committee as per 1 November 2022. Van Oord’s people agenda is fundamental to its strategy and to building a high-performance organisation.



Meike Salvadό-de Reede has a Civil Engineering background and over 20 years of experience in commercial, strategy and HR roles, most recently as CPO in the executive council of Royal HaskoningDHV. She has worked and lived abroad for many years.

Pieter Van Oord, CEO commented: "We are very happy that Meike Salvadό-de Reede is joining Van Oord. Van Oord will play an important role in two of societies largest challenges: the energy transition and climate adaptation. Our people agenda is instrumental in successfully tackling these challenges."