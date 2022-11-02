2022 November 2 15:40

2,000 DWT tanker deployed for shipment of oil products to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month

Number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged 8 times from year beginning

A 2,000 DWT tanker has been deployed for shipment of oil products from Great Port of Saint-Petersburg to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov wrote in his Telegram channel when commenting on the transit situation in the region.

According to him, the number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged more than 8 times from 2 vessels involved in the beginning of the year.

The Governor reminded that RF Government had approved allocation of over RUB 1.3 billion to cover the difference in expenses for cargo transportation by sea versus land transportation. Additional RUB 5 billion for those purposes have been allocated for 2023.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

