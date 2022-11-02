  • Home
  • News
  • New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 2 13:53

    New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira

    New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) announced that it has finalized its agreements with Comisión Federal de Electricidad (“CFE”) as part of a growing strategic alliance supported by His Excellency Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, and by Manuel Bartlett, the CEO of CFE.

    The final agreements, which were originally announced on July 5 and are expected to be executed at a ceremony planned for November 3 in Mexico City, involve (i) expanding and extending NFE’s supply of natural gas to multiple CFE power generation facilities in Baja California Sur, (ii) selling NFE’s 135 MW La Paz power plant to CFE, and (iii) creating a new FLNG hub off the coast of Altamira, Tamaulipas, with CFE supplying requisite feedgas to multiple NFE FLNG units using CFE’s existing and underutilized pipeline capacity.

    “We are pleased to complete these agreements and expand our strategic alliance with CFE, which we expect to result in the delivery of our first FLNG unit by mid-2023 and enable the construction of a new LNG hub off the coast of Altamira,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE. “I look forward to seeing President López Obrador next week, appreciate his continued support, and value the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to producing cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy for Mexico and the world.”

    Baja California Sur

    In July 2021, NFE commenced commercial operations of an LNG regasification terminal in the port of Pichilingue, La Paz, Baja California Sur. The terminal, which features NFE’s proprietary ISOFlex system, is optimally positioned to supply natural gas to CFE’s generation facilities in the otherwise resource-stranded region, which include CTG La Paz and CTG Baja California Sur.

    As part of the agreements, CFE and NFE will extend the term and increase the volume of NFE’s gas supply agreement to CFE’s power generation facilities in the region. Additionally, NFE will sell its own 135 MW Central Turbogás Amaunet power plant in La Paz to CFE, further enhancing NFE’s ability to internally fund strategic growth initiatives that service our customers’ needs amid a structurally short global LNG market.

    The addition of this power plant to CFE’s generation fleet is expected to enhance system reliability, reduce power costs, and complement steps CFE is taking to expand the use of renewable energy resources and lower emissions in the region by nearly half a million tons of CO2 per year.

    Altamira

    NFE and CFE are collaborating on the creation of a new FLNG hub off the coast of Altamira, Tamaulipas.

    Pursuant to the now finalized agreements, NFE will deploy multiple FLNG units of 1.4 MTPA each that utilize CFE’s existing firm pipeline transportation capacity on TC Energy’s Sur de Texas-Tuxpan Pipeline to deliver feedgas volumes to NFE.

    NFE’s first FLNG unit, which is under construction at the Kiewit Offshore Services shipyard near Corpus Christi, Texas, is currently expected to achieve mechanical completion in March 2023, and will be delivered to Altamira for commencement of operations soon thereafter.

    As part of the agreements, CFE would share in the production and marketing of a portion of the LNG volumes from the new Altamira offshore FLNG hub.

    The transactions described in this press release are subject to customary terms and conditions and execution of the related agreements.

    New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations seek to support global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship, and transform local industries and communities around the world.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 2

18:03 Global LNG prices to fall to $300-$400 per 1,000 cbm within five-year period - forecast
17:41 Equinor acquires leading Danish solar developer BeGreen
17:19 HHI develops lashing-free container ship
17:02 Van Oord names Meike Salvadό-de Reede as CPO
16:51 AIDA Cruises successfully ends cruise season in Warnemünde
16:38 Russia resumes implementation of Black Sea Initiative
15:40 2,000 DWT tanker deployed for shipment of oil products to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month
15:18 MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana
15:02 Segezha Group commences shipment of export cargo by North-South ITC to Indian port of Nhava Sheva
14:37 BOEM designates two wind energy areas in Gulf of Mexico
14:15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces resumption of grain corridor deal
13:56 New trawler built in Turkey for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:53 New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira
13:29 Heddle Shipyards secures the VLE contract for CCGS Terry Fox
13:08 FESCO launches Deep Sea line between Russia and China via Suez Canal and Black Sea
12:47 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for three of its CSVs
12:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk continues the record streak with strong Q3 results
11:51 FESCO's container terminal in Novosibirsk pumps up cargo handling by 13% in 9 months
11:23 IMO announces entry into force rules on ship carbon intensity and rating system
11:14 U.S. postpones Russian oil price cap to 19 January 2023
10:26 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference opens in Moscow
09:48 UN, Ukraine and Turkey suspend movement of vessels along humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
09:17 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of U.S. reserves

2022 November 1

18:13 Bunker platform Prosmar becomes part of tech company ZeroNorth
18:06 FPS selects Ballard fuel cells for FPS Waal
17:55 Russia and Iran are ready to cooperate in construction of large-capacity vessels at Iranian shipyards
17:19 Federal government awards JAXPORT $23.5 million for JAXPORT's sustainability initiatives
17:02 Ships operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo over 10 months of 2022
16:49 Launch of Amon Offshore: carbon free PSVs approved by class and flag
16:21 Gazprom allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream – Vladimir Putin
15:46 Infrastructure of Russia’s new regions will let develop transport links in the south of the country – Vitaly Savelyev
15:23 Gas-shipping company Anthony Veder renews its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat
15:05 Container handling in Far East ports of Russia rose by 7% in 9M’22 – Vitaly Savelyev
14:50 About 630 tankers have changed owners during 2022 - more than in the whole 2021
14:39 Annual global market of electric ships to grow to over 16 billion by 2030
14:01 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded a $2.4 billion contract to build amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:32 TMC holds a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA's new research vessel Discoverer
12:51 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 completed its sea trials
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 10M’2022 fell by 3.6% YoY
12:09 Austal USA taps Michelle Alcathie as HR VP
11:46 Pacific Basin Shipping names Ryan as Chairman of the Board
11:18 Crowley, JAXPORT awarded grant to make terminal more sustainable
10:55 RSV Mikhail Somov returns from the NSR expedition to Arkhangelsk
10:20 Russia warns UN about its intention to inspect dry cargo vessels in the Black Sea
10:02 Carnival Luminosa arrives in Australia
09:19 Crude oil prices increase on weakening dollar
09:02 ADNOC and GAIL of India sign MoU to explore LNG supply and decarbonization opportunities

2022 October 31

18:37 Port of Long Beach clean air project receives $30.1 mln
18:07 Iran seizes oil tanker it alleges was smuggling 11 million liters of fuel in gulf - The Times of Israel
17:50 The Azamara Onward cruise ship makes its first call in Valencia
17:41 Crowley, Humboldt Bay to develop and operate California wind terminal
17:38 Gazprom Neft’s turbine oils to be used on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
17:21 Rauma shipyard celebrates the keel laying of Spirit of Tasmania car and passenger ferry
17:05 Royal Caribbean Group is the first cruise company in the U.S. to sail using renewable diesel fuel
16:47 SSA Marine converts 9 diesel-powered rubber-tired gantry cranes to electric at the Port of Long Beach Pier J Terminal
16:31 ABB to maximize fuel efficiency on world’s first CO2 carriers for Northern Lights carbon capture project
16:05 COSCO Shipping increases stakes in two Chinese ports and orders 12 methanol dual-fuel-powered container vessels
15:58 Buoyance tank of SPM-1 replaced at CPC Marine Terminal
15:22 ONE profit up to $5.52bn in Jun-Sept 2022
15:04 Volvo Trucks to build battery modules for battery packs in North Sea Port from 2025