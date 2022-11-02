2022 November 2 13:56

New trawler built in Turkey for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

The Vladimir Biryukov and Georgy Meshcheryakov trawlers can replace five large autonomous freezer trawlers of Project 1288

The Vladimir Biryukov trawler, a fishing ship of the new generation, built by Tersane shipyard (Turkey) for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) says in its official Telegram channel.

The flag of the Russian Federation was hoisted on the supertrawler on 8 October 2022. The Vladimir Biryukov trawler and the Georgy Meshcheryakov delivered to Okeanrybflot earlier can replace five large autonomous freezer trawlers of Project 1288 (Pulkovo Meridian type).

Characteristics of the ship: LOA ‒ 108 m; BOA ‒ 20 m; sped ‒ 16 n.m.; accommodation ‒ 150 people. The supertrawler is fitted with 12 lines for processing of 450 tonnes of fish per day and freezing holds of 4,770 cbm.

Okeanrybflot, JSC is one of the largest fishing enterprises in Russia and one of the key suppliers of frozen and processed fish products to the domestic and global market. The company holds quotas for the required volume of the catch. The fleet of Okeanrybflot numbers 13 fishing and transport ships. The company employs over 3,000 people.

