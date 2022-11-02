2022 November 2 12:47

Solstad Offshore secures contracts for three of its CSVs

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce contract awards for three of its subsea construction vessels



Normand Vision has been awarded a new contract with Havfram AS for a period of 3 years firm plus option for additional 2 years, the contract will commence January 2024, in direct continuation of present agreement with Havfram, Solstad Offshore said.



Normand Ocean has been awarded an extension and a new contract with DeepOcean AS for a total period of 2 years firm from January 2024, plus option for additional 1 year thereafter, in direct continuation of present contract with DeepOcean



Normand Pioneer has been awarded a Letter of Intent for a contract with a major energy company in South America for a period of 14 months plus option for additional 1 year, the contract will commence during November 2022.



The contracts have a combined time charter value of approximately NOK 1,6 billion