2022 November 2 10:26

6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference opens in Moscow

Over 100 delegates from 50 companies and organizations registered for the event

The 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference organized by IAA PortNews has opened in Moscow today, 2 November 2022.

Over 100 delegates from 50 companies and organizations of the industry have registered for the conference. The Conference programme includes three sessions comprising 15 reports related to the market of alternative fuels, construction and insurance of ships powered by LNG and other alternative fuels, as well as related bunkering infrastructure.

The event is held annually by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with Sovcomflot. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is the Conference Partner.