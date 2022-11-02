2022 November 2 09:48

UN, Ukraine and Turkey suspend movement of vessels along humanitarian corridor in Black Sea

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says it is a temporary measure

The UN, Ukraine and Turkey made a decision to suspend movement of vessels along the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea. UN representative in the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that no movement of ships along the humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative is planned for 2 November 2022, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, suspension of the ships passage under the grain deal is a temporary measure.

According to the Kremlin press center, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The President of the Russian Federation named the conditions for Russia to return to the grain deal: It is imperative to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this incident and have Kiev provide real guarantees of strict compliance with the Istanbul agreements, in particular, of not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes. Only then will it be possible to review the resumption of work within this Black Sea Initiative.

On 30 October 2022, Russia officially informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres about its decision to suspend its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative due to an attack on ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet. According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet involved in ensuring safety of the ‘grain corridor’ were attacked on 29 October 2022.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry. The first ship with Ukrainian grain left Odesa on August 1.

