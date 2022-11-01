2022 November 1 17:02

Ships operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo over 10 months of 2022

Rosmorport says its ships operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo over 10 months of 2022. This amount includes over 6,100 TEU, over 10,800 cars and other ro-ro equipment and 6,300 tonnes of general cargo.

Multipurpose vessel Sparta II chartered by Rosmorport has recently joined the fleet operating on the line. It is the fourth ship run by Rosmorport on the line. The ship will make up to two voyages per week.

Thus, Rosmorport currently operates two RO-RO ferries, Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, and two multifunctional ships, Sparta and Sparta II, on Ust-Luga - Kaliningrad line.

