2022 November 1 16:21

Gazprom allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream – Vladimir Putin

RF President referred to the explosion as a terrorist attack

Gazprom has been allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said when answering the questions of the media after the trilateral talks with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. The transcript is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Gazprom has been allowed to examine the explosion site. There are two craters there, 3 and 5 metres deep… The rupture in the pipes is 259 metres if I remember correctly, and 40 metres of pipe have been torn out,” said Vladimir Putin adding that the torn-out part of the pipe was thrown 40 meters towards Nord Stream 2, which was damaged as well, probably by the same explosion and by the fragments of the pipe. “Therefore, it was obviously a terrorist attack,” said the President.

“It is difficult for us to control the situation because the site is in the exclusive economic one of Denmark, Sweden and, farther, Germany,” emphasized Vladimir Putin.

