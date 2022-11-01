2022 November 1 15:46

Infrastructure of Russia’s new regions will let develop transport links in the south of the country – Vitaly Savelyev

Additional cargo base is estimated at tens of millions of tonnes

The existing and the planned infrastructure of Russia’s new entities will create new opportunities for the development of transport links in the south of the country, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting with the members of the Council of the Federation, according to the Telegram channel of the Transport Ministry.

The Minister emphasized the importance of work with the four new regions. According to him, their large industrial and agricultural companies produce tens of millions of tonnes which will form an additional cargo base for Russia’s transport infrastructure.

“ We are facing a big challenge of analyzing the changes in the flow of cargoes and passengers in view of the economic development and enhancing the standard of living in those territories,” said the Minister.

The treaties on the accession of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation were signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 30 September 2022.