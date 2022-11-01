2022 November 1 15:05

Container handling in Far East ports of Russia rose by 7% in 9M’22 – Vitaly Savelyev

The railway marks the increase in loading of non-energy cargo bound for the Far East ports

Container handling in the ports of Russia’s Far East Federal District has increased by almost 7% in 9M’2, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting with the members of the Council of the Federation, according to the Telegram channel of the Transport Ministry.

The Minister also emphasized the retaining of seaports’ cargo throughput at the level of 2021. The railway marks the increase in loading of non-energy cargo bound for the Far East ports.

According to Vitaly Savelyev, the withdrawal of major western lines and logistic services from Russia after sanction were imposed on the country, created unique opportunities for Russian carriers and transport holdings involved in multimodal transportation. “Eight months after introduction of the main packages of sanctions we see an active development of new supply chains in Russian economy in the framework of eastward and southward transport and logistics corridors,” he said.

