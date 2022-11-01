2022 November 1 12:27

Russian Railways' network loading in 10M’2022 fell by 3.6% YoY

Image source: Russian Railways' Telegram channel

In January-October 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.028.2 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 291.7 million tonnes of coal (-5.7%, year-on-year); 8.6 million tonnes of coke (-13.2%); 178.6 million tonnes of crude and oil products (flat, year-on-year); 96.6 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-3.6%); 55.8 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-1.6%); 11.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-17.5%); 50.4 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-6.2%); 21.9 million tonnes of cement (-4.3%); 27 million tonnes of timber (-24%); 18.7 million tonnes of grain (-8.6%); 113.3 million tonnes of construction materials (+4.9%); 15.3 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-7.9%); 19 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-5.4%); 26.4 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-10.3%); 93.6 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+2.3%).

From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover remained flat, year-on-year, at 2,191.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.5% to 2,743.5 billion ton-km.

In October 2022, Russian Railways’ loading fell by 3%, year-on-year, to 107 million tonnes. Freignt turnover in October fell by 3.6% to 223.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 4.1% to 279.2 billion ton-km.