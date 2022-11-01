2022 November 1 13:32

TMC holds a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA's new research vessel Discoverer

The ship is expected to join the NOAA fleet in 2026

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Navy and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors (TMC), LLC., held a keel-laying ceremony in Houma, Louisiana, for Discoverer, a new oceanographic research vessel being built for NOAA.



The keel-laying ceremony marks the beginning of a ship’s construction. Second Gentleman Douglas C. Emhoff was named the ship’s sponsor. In keeping with maritime tradition, the initials of the ship’s sponsor were welded onto a steel plate that will be incorporated into the ship as it is built.



The 244-foot Discoverer will support a wide variety of NOAA missions, ranging from oceanographic research and exploration to studying marine life, climate and ocean ecosystems. Discoverer and its sister ship, Oceanographer, will incorporate the latest clean energy technologies, including vessel emission controls and high-efficiency diesel engines.



Following an evaluation of potential locations in 2019, it was determined that Discoverer will be homeported in Newport, Rhode Island. The ship is expected to join the NOAA fleet in 2026 and will support ocean research, exploration and the development of new marine technologies to increase our understanding of the ocean.



The other new ship being built in Houma for NOAA, Oceanographer, will be homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii. The acquisition of Discoverer and Oceanographer is part of NOAA’s effort to revitalize and modernize its fleet of research and survey ships.



The U.S. Navy awarded a $178 million contract in 2020 to TMC, LLC, for the design and construction of this new class of NOAA vessels. The new ships will operate with a crew of 20 and will accommodate up to 28 scientists.



NOAA’s fleet of research and survey ships is operated, managed and maintained by NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. NOAA ships are crewed by NOAA Corps officers and civilian professional mariners.