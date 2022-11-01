2022 November 1 12:09

Austal USA taps Michelle Alcathie as HR VP

Austal USA welcomes Michelle Alcathie as vice president of human resources. In this role, she is responsible for the overall development and implementation of company-wide human resources policies, programs and services.



Alcathie is a human resources administrator with over 25 years of experience leading workplace transformations that support long-term strategic business plans. Her demonstrated leadership in talent acquisition, workforce development, benefits and operations has driven organizational effectiveness and enhanced employee experience.



Before joining Austal USA, Alcathie was vice president of human resources for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. She has also held leadership positions at GKN Aerospace, Trademark Metals Recycling and The Home Depot. Alcathie has successfully navigated a long career of steering the execution of human resource strategies and championing the transformation of company functions.



Alcathie holds a bachelor of arts degree in human resource administration from St. Leo University in Tampa, Florida.