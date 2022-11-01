  • Home
  • 2022 November 1 09:19

    Crude oil prices increase on weakening dollar

    Oil prices rose by 1.06%-1.14%

    On 1 November 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 1.14% highwer at $93.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 1.06% to $87.45 a barrel.

    The U.S. Dollar Index used to measure the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies fell by 0.21% to 111.3, according to PRIME. Oil prices gain with decline in US dollar index.

2022 November 1

15:23 Gas-shipping company Anthony Veder renews its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat
15:05 Container handling in Far East ports of Russia rose by 7% in 9M’22 – Vitaly Savelyev
14:50 About 630 tankers have changed owners during 2022 - more than in the whole 2021
14:39 Annual global market of electric ships to grow to over 16 billion by 2030
14:01 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded a $2.4 billion contract to build amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:32 TMC holds a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA's new research vessel Discoverer
12:51 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 completed its sea trials
12:27 Russian Railways' network loading in 10M’2022 fell by 3.6% YoY
12:09 Austal USA taps Michelle Alcathie as HR VP
11:46 Pacific Basin Shipping names Ryan as Chairman of the Board
11:18 Crowley, JAXPORT awarded grant to make terminal more sustainable
10:55 RSV Mikhail Somov returns from the NSR expedition to Arkhangelsk
10:20 Russia warns UN about its intention to inspect dry cargo vessels in the Black Sea
10:02 Carnival Luminosa arrives in Australia
09:02 ADNOC and GAIL of India sign MoU to explore LNG supply and decarbonization opportunities

2022 October 31

18:37 Port of Long Beach clean air project receives $30.1 mln
18:07 Iran seizes oil tanker it alleges was smuggling 11 million liters of fuel in gulf - The Times of Israel
17:50 The Azamara Onward cruise ship makes its first call in Valencia
17:41 Crowley, Humboldt Bay to develop and operate California wind terminal
17:38 Gazprom Neft’s turbine oils to be used on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220
17:21 Rauma shipyard celebrates the keel laying of Spirit of Tasmania car and passenger ferry
17:05 Royal Caribbean Group is the first cruise company in the U.S. to sail using renewable diesel fuel
16:47 SSA Marine converts 9 diesel-powered rubber-tired gantry cranes to electric at the Port of Long Beach Pier J Terminal
16:31 ABB to maximize fuel efficiency on world’s first CO2 carriers for Northern Lights carbon capture project
16:05 COSCO Shipping increases stakes in two Chinese ports and orders 12 methanol dual-fuel-powered container vessels
15:58 Buoyance tank of SPM-1 replaced at CPC Marine Terminal
15:22 ONE profit up to $5.52bn in Jun-Sept 2022
15:04 Volvo Trucks to build battery modules for battery packs in North Sea Port from 2025
14:42 Seaborne crude oil exports from the USA for 9 months of 2022 rises up by +24.2%
14:22 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput arrived in Vostochny Port
14:13 APM Terminals Nordics announces new Chief Commercial Officer
13:09 Global contracted rates fell by 0.6% this month - Xeneta
12:56 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
12:53 Northern Xplorer chooses DNV as class partner in mission to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship
12:20 Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard completed dock repair of Arktika trawler of Moonzund type
12:10 Djibouti-registered tanker grounded in the Singapore Strait
12:01 The Eco Italia enters the Grimaldi fleet
11:24 Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
11:08 New electricity generation record set by Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms - RenewableUK
10:55 CMA CGM and Ifremer sign a partnership agreement to protect the oceans and marine life
10:53 RF Gov't approves rules for subsidizing of ship equipment production
10:22 First sight of giant blade for Vestas flagship 15MW offshore wind turbine as Italy gets factory nod
10:07 Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain export deal – RF Defence Ministry
10:00 Port of Oakland September container volume drops
09:32 MABUX: No sustainable trend in World bunker market on October 31, irregular fluctuations will prevail
09:31 Over 100 delegates to gather at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022
09:18 Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of China economic activity

2022 October 30

15:17 Allseas’ pipelay vessel sets new production records in Malaysian waters
14:03 Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady
13:53 DIV Group celebrates a zero emission passenger sailing ship keel laying
12:49 Schedule reliability declined slightly in September 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
11:27 Remontowa Shipbuilding built firefighting vessel undergoes sea trials

2022 October 29

15:18 Global interest in HHLA’s Clean Port & Logistics cluster
13:49 Performance Shipping Inc. announces a US$30,000 per day time charter contract for about 24 months
12:04 ABS convenes maritime industry leaders from the Middle East to discuss technology advances and latest developments in digitalization and sustainability strategies
10:37 EU clean oil product imports up 18.3% Y/Y on increased Asian volumes - BIMCO

2022 October 28

18:26 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches U.S.-Korea air freight service and strengthens its integrated air cargo operation
18:06 GTT revenues stand at €222 million in Jan-Sept 2022
