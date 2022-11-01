2022 November 1 09:19

Crude oil prices increase on weakening dollar

Oil prices rose by 1.06%-1.14%

On 1 November 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 1.14% highwer at $93.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 1.06% to $87.45 a barrel.

The U.S. Dollar Index used to measure the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies fell by 0.21% to 111.3, according to PRIME. Oil prices gain with decline in US dollar index.