2022 October 31 17:50

The Azamara Onward cruise ship makes its first call in Valencia

The Azamara Onward cruise ship has made its first call at the Port of Valencia, according to the company's release. The Azamara Onward is a vessel with a length of 180 metres and a beam of 25 metres and 11 decks. The ship has capacity for 700 passengers and up to 930 crew members.

The PAV and the Provincial Council of Valencia are preparing a plan to boost the activity of cruise tourism in the inland regions and municipalities of the province that want to attract these tourists who dock throughout the year at the docks of the Port of Valencia.



