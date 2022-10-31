2022 October 31 17:38

Gazprom Neft’s turbine oils to be used on nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220

Gazprom Neft has developed turbine oils for the world’s most powerful atomic icebreakers – those of Project 220020, the Arktika series. According to Gazpromneft-Lubricants, technologically advanced lubes have been created in view of the higher standards of operation in the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

The first batch of the product has been supplied to Rosatomflot for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural which is to start operation in the Arctic waters in December 2022. The lube formula was developed to meet the requirements of powerful turbines installed on nuclear-powered icebreakers which operate under high load when passing thick ice.

The specialized product is offered by Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd., a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft.

Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 equipped with RITM-200 reactor units are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. They can break through ice of up to three meters thick to escort tankers of up to 100,000 tonnes in displacement. The vessels’ dual-draft concept allows for efficient operation in the mouths of Siberian rivers and on the lanes of the Northern Sea Route. The series development is foreseen by the programme “Basic Principles of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Arctic until 2035”.