2022 October 31 16:47

SSA Marine converts 9 diesel-powered rubber-tired gantry cranes to electric at the Port of Long Beach Pier J Terminal

SSA Marine has completed a multi-year project to convert 9 ZPMC diesel-electric 1,000 hp rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) to 100% grid-tied electric. This is the largest deployment of eRTGs in North America and represents 100% of the RTG fleet at the Port of Long Beach Pier J terminal, according to the company's release.



The multimillion-dollar project was supported by a $9.7 million grant from the California Energy Commission. Project partners include Port of Long Beach, Southern California Edison, Cavotec, and the California Energy Commission.



The Pier J eRTG project is estimated to eliminate consumption of diesel fuel by 225,000 gallons per year, reducing emissions of criteria air pollutants and greenhouse gases from SSA Marine’s operations.



SSA Marine is one of the world’s largest independent, privately held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail operations throughout geographies in the U.S., Canada, Latin, and South America, Asia, New Zealand, and South Africa.