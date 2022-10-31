  • Home
  2022 October 31

    Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput arrived in Vostochny Port

    On 30 October 2022, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput of FSUE Atomflot arrived in Vostochny Port and off-harbour unloading began. The transition from the port of Saint-Petersburg took 20 days. The entire passage along the Northern Sea Route was conducted without icebreaker assistance, says Atomflot.

    The ship has delivered crane components, oversize cargo floating craft and containers with export cargo to Vostochny Port. The ship is to leave following Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on November 3.

    Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier signed a Decree on reduced rates for cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route. They will be subsidized by the federal budget and will apply to short-sea cargo traffic between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region. RUB 560 million will be allocated for that purpose annually. For that purpose, RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

    On 19 May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition held by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation from the European part of Russia to the Far East and back. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part are to be organized in 2022.

    Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed transition from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Murmansk on August 11. It was the first subsidized coastwise cargo transportation on Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route. On October, the ship left for the second voyage on Saint-Petersburg – Vostochny Port – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Saint-Petersburg route.

