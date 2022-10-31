2022 October 31 12:53

Northern Xplorer chooses DNV as class partner in mission to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship

DNV will be responsible for newbuilding supervision and classification of Northern Xplorer (NX)’s inaugural vessel scheduled for delivery by 2026, as well as collaborating with Norwegian flag and technology providers on the enhancement of rules and standards for safe operation of hydrogen-powered passenger ships, according to DNV's release.



DNV will be engaged during construction and commissioning to verify that its design and structures are fully in compliance with flag and international mandatory requirements, as the basis for obtaining and retaining all necessary certificates for safe operations. This engagement also includes plan approval of all the ship’s main drawings, as well as hull, machinery, vessel systems and equipment installations.



Having carefully evaluated quotations from shipbuilders both in Europe and Asia, NX signed a letter of intent for the construction of its first vessel with Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea during the SMM trade fair in Hamburg in September.



Designed by naval architects Multi Maritime AS in Førde, Norway, the 250-passenger ship features ABB’s fully electric propulsion system, including the battery and hydrogen fuel-cell technology that will enable to it to sail emissions-free in the Norwegian fjords and further afield as the green shift takes root.



DNV is classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries.



