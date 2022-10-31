  • Home
  • News
  • Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 31 12:56

    Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services

    The FSUE “Rosmorport” Vanino Branch notifies that tariffs for additional ecological services of the branch on collecting waste from vessels exempt from payment of ecological dues in the seaport of Vanino, as well as tariff for services on oil and/or oil products spill response from water bodies surfaces in the seaport of Vanino water area with the use of the MNMS 26 clean-up vessel change from November 1, 2022.

    More information about the new tariffs for additional ecological services of the Vanino Branch, rendered in the seaport of Vanino with the use of the MNMS 26 clean-up vessel, is available in the “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Vanino Branch” section.

Другие новости по темам: environment, Vanino  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 31

13:09 Global contracted rates fell by 0.6% this month - Xeneta
12:56 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
12:53 Northern Xplorer chooses DNV as class partner in mission to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship
12:20 Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard completed dock repair of Arktika trawler of Moonzund type
12:10 Djibouti-registered tanker grounded in the Singapore Strait
12:01 The Eco Italia enters the Grimaldi fleet
11:24 Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
11:08 New electricity generation record set by Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms - RenewableUK
10:55 CMA CGM and Ifremer sign a partnership agreement to protect the oceans and marine life
10:53 RF Gov't approves rules for subsidizing of ship equipment production
10:22 First sight of giant blade for Vestas flagship 15MW offshore wind turbine as Italy gets factory nod
10:07 Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain export deal – RF Defence Ministry
10:00 Port of Oakland September container volume drops
09:32 MABUX: No sustainable trend in World bunker market on October 31, irregular fluctuations will prevail
09:31 Over 100 delegates to gather at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022
09:18 Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of China economic activity

2022 October 30

15:17 Allseas’ pipelay vessel sets new production records in Malaysian waters
14:03 Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady
13:53 DIV Group celebrates a zero emission passenger sailing ship keel laying
12:49 Schedule reliability declined slightly in September 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
11:27 Remontowa Shipbuilding built firefighting vessel undergoes sea trials

2022 October 29

15:18 Global interest in HHLA’s Clean Port & Logistics cluster
13:49 Performance Shipping Inc. announces a US$30,000 per day time charter contract for about 24 months
12:04 ABS convenes maritime industry leaders from the Middle East to discuss technology advances and latest developments in digitalization and sustainability strategies
10:37 EU clean oil product imports up 18.3% Y/Y on increased Asian volumes - BIMCO

2022 October 28

18:26 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches U.S.-Korea air freight service and strengthens its integrated air cargo operation
18:06 GTT revenues stand at €222 million in Jan-Sept 2022
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:05 MOL and EnviroNor sign MoU to collaborate on floating desalination vessel
16:41 CMA CGM and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation sign agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama
16:30 The Bank of Russia keeps the key rate at 7.50% p.a.
16:30 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 6% to 655,000 TEU in Jan-Sept 2022
16:21 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize SOECHI Lines’ fleet
16:05 MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with an Energy Major
15:47 APM Terminals Mobile continues to attract strong rail volumes as U.S. Gulf gateway
15:26 Pella Stapel lays down first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk
15:24 Samskip confirms 90% cut in ship CO2 emissions
15:03 Port of Antwerp-Bruges & CMB.TECH welcome HYDROTUG 1 to Belgium
14:33 TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels
14:13 NORDEN expands into port logistics
13:44 World’s first multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Advance and sistership Auto Aspire christened at Zeebrugge ceremony
13:31 Sunstone takes delivery of Infinity class vessels Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle
13:10 Sanmar Shipyards signs contract with Bukser og Berging for its first electric tugboat
12:43 Dobroflot puts into operation sea fish terminal “Yuzhnaya Liflyandia” in Primorye
12:21 The European Investment Bank boosts clean energy financing in support of REPowerEU Plan
12:01 Port of Kiel ends cruise season 2022
11:37 Carnival Corporation expands installation of innovative air lubrication systems
11:20 Orsted enters into agreement with Equinor on Norwegian gas for Denmark
10:52 Konecranes to deliver complete automated container handling solution to London Gateway
10:31 OMV and ADNOC sign MoU to explore new partnership in deliveries for LNG to Austria
10:28 Vostok Oil will more than double oil supplies to the growing Southeast Asian market - Igor Sechin
10:09 European Energy receives the construction permits for the wind power project off the city of Frederikshavn
09:54 Decline in drilled but uncompleted wells may limit future crude oil production growth - U.S. Energy Information Administration
09:35 ABS opens LNG training center in Doha
09:33 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
09:16 Crude oil market sees a decrease after a recent surge
08:57 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 28

2022 October 27

18:02 Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
17:40 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko
17:27 Korea Shipbuilding's net up 64 pct in Q3 2022 - Yonhap