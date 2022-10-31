-
2022 October 31 12:56
Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
The FSUE “Rosmorport” Vanino Branch notifies that tariffs for additional ecological services of the branch on collecting waste from vessels exempt from payment of ecological dues in the seaport of Vanino, as well as tariff for services on oil and/or oil products spill response from water bodies surfaces in the seaport of Vanino water area with the use of the MNMS 26 clean-up vessel change from November 1, 2022.
More information about the new tariffs for additional ecological services of the Vanino Branch, rendered in the seaport of Vanino with the use of the MNMS 26 clean-up vessel, is available in the “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Vanino Branch” section.
