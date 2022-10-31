2022 October 31 12:10

Djibouti-registered tanker grounded in the Singapore Strait

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed by the master of the Djibouti-registered tanker, YOUNG YONG, that it had grounded off Takong Kecil in the Riau Islands, Indonesia in the Singapore Strait at around 2020h on 26 October, according to MPA's release.

Prior to its grounding, MPA's Port Operations Control Centre (POCC) issued early shallow water warnings through its Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) to the tanker on the potential risk of its grounding. MPA had also alerted the Indonesian authorities immediately after the incident happened.

The Indonesian authorities are leading refloatation efforts for the tanker, as well as preventive efforts against possible oil spills, as the vessel had grounded in Indonesian waters.

Navigation through the Traffic Separation Scheme in the Singapore Strait is not affected. There is no report of injuries nor oil pollution, and MPA’s patrol crafts are monitoring for any oil spill pollution within Singapore Port Limits. MPA's POCC is also issuing safety broadcasts to warn transiting vessels to keep clear of the location of the grounded tanker.