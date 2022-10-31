2022 October 31 12:20

Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard completed dock repair of Arktika trawler of Moonzund type

Image source: Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard

Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard LLC (Kaliningrad Region) has completed class repair of the Arktika trawler of Moonzund type for Pelagika. As the shipyard told IAA PortNews, dock repair of the ship was completed in 22 days according to the contract.

Fishing trawlers of Moonzund type (Atlantic 488 design) is a series of freezing trawlers built between 1983 and 1993 by Volkswerft VEB in Stralsund (Germany). 37 supertrawlers of that design were built in Germany over that period.

Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard is located on the bank of the navigable nonfreezing Kalinigrad sea-channel, 10 miles from Kaliningrad and 10 miles from the port of Baltiysk. The enterprise has the territory of 20 hectares. Its water front is 920 meters long. The berths are equipped with six portal cranes of up to 32 t in capacity. The complex is capable of accepting vessels with a draft of up to 7 meters. The shipyard’s floating docks are of 8,500 t, 5,500 t and 4,500 t in capacity. Weather and ice conditions in the port allow for round-the-clock operation.

Photos contributed by press center of Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard