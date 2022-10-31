-
2022 October 31 11:24
Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
RINA has granted the Approval in Principle for a methanol dual fuel tugboat designed by Med Marine, according to RINA's release.
Med Marine is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator providing a broad range of services in towage, pilotage and mooring in the busiest ports of Turkey for over 25 years.
The AiP was delivered during a ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkey, at the International Tug & Salvage Convention on 29th September 2022.
The main characteristics of Med Marine’s innovative tugboat with methanol dual fuel engine are:
Length overall: 24.25 m
Breath Central Hull: 11.80 m
Design Draft: 3.75 m
Power: 1335 KW
International Gross Tonnage: 390 GT (EST)
Bollard Pull: 40 tones
Другие новости по темам: classification
2022 October 31
2022 October 30
2022 October 29
2022 October 28
2022 October 27
|18:02
|Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
|17:40
|Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko
|17:27
|Korea Shipbuilding's net up 64 pct in Q3 2022 - Yonhap