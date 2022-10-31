2022 October 31 11:24

Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval

RINA has granted the Approval in Principle for a methanol dual fuel tugboat designed by Med Marine, according to RINA's release.

Med Marine is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator providing a broad range of services in towage, pilotage and mooring in the busiest ports of Turkey for over 25 years.

The AiP was delivered during a ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkey, at the International Tug & Salvage Convention on 29th September 2022.

The main characteristics of Med Marine’s innovative tugboat with methanol dual fuel engine are:

Length overall: 24.25 m

Breath Central Hull: 11.80 m

Design Draft: 3.75 m

Power: 1335 KW

International Gross Tonnage: 390 GT (EST)

Bollard Pull: 40 tones



