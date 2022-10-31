  • Home
  • News
  • Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 31 11:24

    Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval

    RINA has granted the Approval in Principle for a methanol dual fuel tugboat designed by Med Marine, according to RINA's release.

    Med Marine is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator providing a broad range of services in towage, pilotage and mooring in the busiest ports of Turkey for over 25 years.

    The AiP was delivered during a ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkey, at the International Tug & Salvage Convention on 29th September 2022.

    The main characteristics of Med Marine’s innovative tugboat with methanol dual fuel engine are:
     Length overall: 24.25 m
     Breath Central Hull: 11.80 m
     Design Draft: 3.75 m
     Power: 1335 KW
     International Gross Tonnage: 390 GT (EST)
     Bollard Pull: 40 tones

Другие новости по темам: classification  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 31

13:09 Global contracted rates fell by 0.6% this month - Xeneta
12:56 Rosmorport’s Vanino Branch notifies of changes in tariffs for additional ecological services
12:53 Northern Xplorer chooses DNV as class partner in mission to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship
12:20 Svetlovsky Shiprepair Yard completed dock repair of Arktika trawler of Moonzund type
12:10 Djibouti-registered tanker grounded in the Singapore Strait
12:01 The Eco Italia enters the Grimaldi fleet
11:24 Med Marine methanol dual-fuel tugboat design wins RINA approval
11:08 New electricity generation record set by Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms - RenewableUK
10:55 CMA CGM and Ifremer sign a partnership agreement to protect the oceans and marine life
10:53 RF Gov't approves rules for subsidizing of ship equipment production
10:22 First sight of giant blade for Vestas flagship 15MW offshore wind turbine as Italy gets factory nod
10:07 Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain export deal – RF Defence Ministry
10:00 Port of Oakland September container volume drops
09:32 MABUX: No sustainable trend in World bunker market on October 31, irregular fluctuations will prevail
09:31 Over 100 delegates to gather at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022
09:18 Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of China economic activity

2022 October 30

15:17 Allseas’ pipelay vessel sets new production records in Malaysian waters
14:03 Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady
13:53 DIV Group celebrates a zero emission passenger sailing ship keel laying
12:49 Schedule reliability declined slightly in September 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
11:27 Remontowa Shipbuilding built firefighting vessel undergoes sea trials

2022 October 29

15:18 Global interest in HHLA’s Clean Port & Logistics cluster
13:49 Performance Shipping Inc. announces a US$30,000 per day time charter contract for about 24 months
12:04 ABS convenes maritime industry leaders from the Middle East to discuss technology advances and latest developments in digitalization and sustainability strategies
10:37 EU clean oil product imports up 18.3% Y/Y on increased Asian volumes - BIMCO

2022 October 28

18:26 A.P. Moller - Maersk launches U.S.-Korea air freight service and strengthens its integrated air cargo operation
18:06 GTT revenues stand at €222 million in Jan-Sept 2022
17:47 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:05 MOL and EnviroNor sign MoU to collaborate on floating desalination vessel
16:41 CMA CGM and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation sign agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama
16:30 The Bank of Russia keeps the key rate at 7.50% p.a.
16:30 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 6% to 655,000 TEU in Jan-Sept 2022
16:21 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize SOECHI Lines’ fleet
16:05 MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with an Energy Major
15:47 APM Terminals Mobile continues to attract strong rail volumes as U.S. Gulf gateway
15:26 Pella Stapel lays down first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk
15:24 Samskip confirms 90% cut in ship CO2 emissions
15:03 Port of Antwerp-Bruges & CMB.TECH welcome HYDROTUG 1 to Belgium
14:33 TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels
14:13 NORDEN expands into port logistics
13:44 World’s first multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Advance and sistership Auto Aspire christened at Zeebrugge ceremony
13:31 Sunstone takes delivery of Infinity class vessels Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle
13:10 Sanmar Shipyards signs contract with Bukser og Berging for its first electric tugboat
12:43 Dobroflot puts into operation sea fish terminal “Yuzhnaya Liflyandia” in Primorye
12:21 The European Investment Bank boosts clean energy financing in support of REPowerEU Plan
12:01 Port of Kiel ends cruise season 2022
11:37 Carnival Corporation expands installation of innovative air lubrication systems
11:20 Orsted enters into agreement with Equinor on Norwegian gas for Denmark
10:52 Konecranes to deliver complete automated container handling solution to London Gateway
10:31 OMV and ADNOC sign MoU to explore new partnership in deliveries for LNG to Austria
10:28 Vostok Oil will more than double oil supplies to the growing Southeast Asian market - Igor Sechin
10:09 European Energy receives the construction permits for the wind power project off the city of Frederikshavn
09:54 Decline in drilled but uncompleted wells may limit future crude oil production growth - U.S. Energy Information Administration
09:35 ABS opens LNG training center in Doha
09:33 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
09:16 Crude oil market sees a decrease after a recent surge
08:57 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 28

2022 October 27

18:02 Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
17:40 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko
17:27 Korea Shipbuilding's net up 64 pct in Q3 2022 - Yonhap