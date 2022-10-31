2022 October 31 10:53

RF Gov't approves rules for subsidizing of ship equipment production

This measure is applicable to fish processing, refrigerating and fish-meal producing equipment

The government of the Russian Federation has approved rules for providing of subsidies from the federal budget to support comprehensive projects on designing, production and installation of ship equipment, All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE) says in its official Telegram channel.

According to the document, such projects should be up to five years long (or up to six years taking into account modernization of production facilities), period of subsidizing — three years. Equipment sales should make at least 0.5 of one subsidy.

A subsidy can cover up to 80% of expenses for designing and serial production of equipment under the project.

It can be used to compensate for salary of employees involved in the comprehensive project and other related expenses (not exceeding 50% of the total subsidy), rental and utilities (up to 20%), contractors’ fee (not exceeding 50%), equipment rentals (not exceeding 30%) etc.

Recipients of this state support are to be selected through a competition to be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade twice a year.

In August 2022, the Russian government decided to allocate 7 billion rubles for the design, creation and mass production of the most important ship equipment. According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, this will make it possible to develop domestic basic designs of 40 types of such marine components, which will make it possible to complete the construction of more than 100 newbuilds.

The document is available in Russian >>>>