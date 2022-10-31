2022 October 31 10:07

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain export deal – RF Defence Ministry

Ships ensuring safety of ‘grain corridor’ were attacked by drones

The Russian side suspends its participation in the deal allowing for shipment of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, RF Defence Ministry said in its Telegram channel. The decision was made after the ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet and civilian dry cargo ships were attacked by drones.

According to the Ministry, the ships were attacked on 29 October 2022, in the morning. With the prompt action taken by RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, all the air targets were destroyed. Minor damage had been received by the sea minesweeper Ivan Golubets as well as the floating net boom in Yuzhnaya Bay.

According to the press center of RF Defence Ministry, the attacked ships were involved in ensuring safety of the ‘grain corridor’.

The harbour of Sevastopol was temporarily closed with the ferries and boats banned from navigation in it. Navigation was resumed later.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry. The first ship with Ukrainian grain left Odesa on August 1.