2022 October 31 10:00

Port of Oakland September container volume drops

The Port of Oakland’s total loaded container volume declined by 7.9% in September compared to September 2021, the port reported. Last month 132,599 loaded TEUs (twenty-foot containers) passed through the Port, compared to 143,991 in September 2021. Loaded imports dropped by 4.9%. The Port handled 77,803 TEUs last month, compared to 81,789 in September 2021.

Year-to-date full imports were down by 5% compared to the first 9 months of 2021.

Retail inventories remain high, weakening demand for imports. Demand is expected to lag for the next several months.

Loaded export containers experienced a 12% decline, with 54,756 TEUs passing through the Port in September compared to 62,203 TEUs in September 2021.

Ocean carriers operating out of the Port of Oakland have yet to re-instate many scheduled services. Exporters are less inclined to book cargo on ships that will not arrive on a predictable schedule.

Supply chain issues that are still dampening total cargo volume growth at Oakland include:

• Increased import dwell time causing port congestion,

• Continued U.S. West Coast supply chain bottlenecks in all modes of transportation, and

• Lack of capacity to meet demand at Western regional warehouses.

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.