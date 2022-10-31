2022 October 31 09:31

Over 100 delegates to gather at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022

Over 100 delegates from 50 companies and organizations of the industry have registered for the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference. The Conference programme includes three sessions comprising 15 reports related to the market of alternative fuels, construction and insurance of ships powered by LNG and other alternative fuels, as well as related bunkering infrastructure.

The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow on 2 November 2022.



The event is held annually by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with Sovcomflot. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is the Conference Partner.

Registration continues until 1 November 2022. Visit the Conference page >>>>