2022 October 31 09:18

Crude oil prices decrease on reduction of China economic activity

Oil prices fell by 0.67%-0.8%

On 31 October 2022, 08:42 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.8% lower at $93.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery fell by 0.67% to $87.31 a barrel.

Global oil prices are going down on signals of decreasing economic activity in China amid tough quarantine measures aimed to prevent the expansion of COVID-19, Interfax says.