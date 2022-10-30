  • Home
  Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady
  2022 October 30

    Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady

    Designed by Salt Ship Design and built by Cemre Shipyard, the world’s second LNG&Battery driven purse seiner trawler NB74 Sunny Lady is successfully delivered to Norwegian Teige Rederi AS.

    86,5 m long vessel is designed to keep efficiency at maximum and benefit the environment as much. Regarding this, Sunny Lady is equipped with various energy efficiency systems including a 350 m3 LNG tank and 1000 kWh Battery power. 1000 kWh battery will be used at peak shaving operations and regenerating energy.

