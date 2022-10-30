2022 October 30 14:03

Cemre Shipyard has built yet another trawler Sunny Lady

Designed by Salt Ship Design and built by Cemre Shipyard, the world’s second LNG&Battery driven purse seiner trawler NB74 Sunny Lady is successfully delivered to Norwegian Teige Rederi AS.



86,5 m long vessel is designed to keep efficiency at maximum and benefit the environment as much. Regarding this, Sunny Lady is equipped with various energy efficiency systems including a 350 m3 LNG tank and 1000 kWh Battery power. 1000 kWh battery will be used at peak shaving operations and regenerating energy.