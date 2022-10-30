2022 October 30 12:49

Schedule reliability declined slightly in September 2022 - Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 134 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including September 2022. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.



Global schedule reliability declined by -0.7 percentage points M/M in September 2022 and reached 45.5%. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been dropping consistently since the start of the year. In September 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.10 days M/M to 5.81 days. This is the second consecutive month that the average delay figure has dropped below the 6-day mark since April 2021.



With schedule reliability of 53.2%, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in September 2022, followed by CMA CGM with 45.5%. Another 4 carriers recorded schedule reliability of 40%-50%, whereas the rest all had schedule reliability of 30%-40%. Yang Ming recorded the lowest schedule reliability of 35.1%. In September 2022, once again, most of the carriers were very close to each other, with the difference between Yang Ming at the bottom and CMA CGM at second, a little over 10 percentage points. Only 5 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement, whereas all 14 recorded a Y/Y improvement, with 10 of those carriers recording double-digit improvements, and 2 carriers recording improvements of over 20 percentage points.