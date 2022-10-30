2022 October 30 11:27

Remontowa Shipbuilding built firefighting vessel undergoes sea trials

Built for the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority at the Gdańsk shipyard Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. the fire-fighting ship "Strażak-28" is undergoing sea trials. Testing began on October 26 and will last five days.



The vessel has already tested all its equipment and systems in port conditions. Now, these systems, under the supervision of experts, are tested in sea conditions, i.e. those in which it will work on a daily basis.



According to the schedule, on November 18 this year the unit is to be transferred to ZMPSiŚ S.A.



The new fire vessel will be adapted to the meteorological and hydrographic conditions in the waters of the southern Baltic Sea. It will provide assistance to ships carrying dangerous goods, ensuring fire protection, including it will be adapted to fight fires on LNG carriers and will ensure fire safety in the waters of the Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście seaports.



The ship is 29.2 m long and 10.47 m wide. Its design draft is 3.45 m. Developing will be max. speed up to 12.00 knots. Its bollard pull is 45 tons. It will be equipped with three water-foam monitors with a value of 1,350 m3 / h each and two FiFi pumps with parameters of 2,700 m3 / h each.



The project entitled "The purchase of a fire ship for the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority" is co-financed by the European Union from the Cohesion Fund under the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Program. The value of the project is approximately PLN 40.6 million. Co-financing from the European Union about PLN 34.5 million.



The project is part of a complex project co-financed by EU funds under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020: 3.2 Development of maritime transport, inland waterways and multimodal connections. Priority axis III. Development of the TEN-T road network and multimodal transport.



"Strażak-28" will be the third in the fleet of ZMPSiŚ S.A. Currently, "Strażak-24" is moored in Szczecin, and "Strażak-26" is in Świnoujście.



When the ship is put into service, carriers, shipowners and port employees will benefit. The ports of Szczecin, Police and Świnoujście will be able to accept and handle more ships carrying dangerous goods.