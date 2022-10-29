2022 October 29 12:04

ABS convenes maritime industry leaders from the Middle East to discuss technology advances and latest developments in digitalization and sustainability strategies

Maritime industry leaders came together to discuss the latest advances in sustainability and digital classification, regulatory developments and market trends at the annual ABS Middle East Regional Committee Meeting.



“ABS is pioneering new sustainability strategies and services to support our clients and members through their decarbonization journey. As a leader in classification in the Middle East, our committee includes the diverse expertise of many knowledgeable stakeholders, which is a powerful resource to focus on regulatory and technological challenges,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Vice President, Global Business Development.



Kroustallis delivered a strong report card of ABS fleet safety performance underscoring ABS’ focus on safety and its mission. The members also heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 277 million gross tons and secured the number one position in global orderbook share.



“ABS and ADNOC Logistics and Services have been developing their partnership in both new construction projects and decarbonization, with the recent delivery of the ABS-classed VLGC ‘Al Ain’ from Jiangnan Shipyard, China, and the award of ADNOC L&S Fleet Decarbonization Strategy project. We look forward to this partnership developing further,” said Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, ADNOC L&S CEO and Chairman of the ABS Middle East Regional Committee.



Committee members were briefed on the latest developments in the dynamic regulatory environment and given a detailed breakdown of the industry’s sustainability challenges and ABS’ services for the industry.



They were given a glimpse of current market trends and the future of classification, with presentations on the latest ABS technology advancements and pioneering developments in the field of digital class along with how ABS is advancing its industry-leading approach to continuous learning and development to prepare its workforce now and for the future.



The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag Administrations, owner associations, and the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. These forums are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with the industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.