2022 October 28 17:47
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Reconstruction of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service facilities obtains state expert approval
- Loading of ports in Russia’s Far East region varies between 95% and 115% — Far East Customs
- Maintenance of Sheksna HPP completed, safety ensured
- KSK Grain Terminal joined People's Republic of China list of elevators for grain supplies
- Dagestan authorities consider handing over of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport to private investors
- Belarus looks into handling its cargo in Astrakhan ports for redirection of cargo flows to North-South ITC
- Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
- Sanitary and ecological laboratory of Vostochny Port confirms its status of one of the best in Russia
Shipping and Logistics
- Turkey and China increase Russia-affiliated vessel receipt in Q3 2022 - Lloyd’s List Intelligence
- Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code relate to transportation of Russian cargo by domestic ship owners
- Over 9M’22, Russian sea lines’ share in the Far East grew to 43%, Chinese ‒ to 28%
- Draft Rules for State Registration of Ships revised
- Role of NSR for Russian cargo supplies to Asia grows amid limited capacity of BAM and Transsib – Alexander Novak
- Cargo traffic on NSR to exceed forecast and to reach 33.8 million tonnes this year
- FESCO launches regular container service from Vladivostok to Krasnodar Territory
- RZD Business Asset and Terminal Astafiev launch new service for delivery of containers China to Russia via Nakhodka
- Sovfracht wins second round of selection for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad
- Rosmorport reports on readiness of its fleet for icebreaker support season of 2022‒2023 in Russia’s freezing ports
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Vympel shipyard ships sections of the second catamaran HSC150B to the customer
- Nevsky Shipyard equipped new dry cargo carrier with propulsion/steering units of domestic origin
- Severnaya Verf shipyard launches factory freezer trawler of Project 170701, Kapitan Tuzov, for NOREBO Group
- USC to develop documentation for rescue ships of Rosrybolovstvo to begin their construction in 2023
- Expansion of Russia’s tanker fleet to require at least RUB 1 trillion — head of VTB
- Kostroma shipyard delivers survey ship of Project 3330 to Volga Basin Administration
- Ministry of Industry and Trade commences development of labor consumption standards for shipbuilding
- Pella Stapel lays down first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk
Appointmnts
- Aleksandr Sukhanov, Deputy Minister of Transport steps down
- Dmitry Kleyankin appointed as General Director of Transneft – Port Kozmino
