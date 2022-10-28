  • Home
  Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 6% to 655,000 TEU in Jan-Sept 2022
    Freight volumes at the Port of Gothenburg are, however, continuing to increase in all segments except one – this is evident in the port’s volume summary up to and including the third quarter of the year.

    The port is increasing its market share in Sweden in all segments. The Port of Gothenburg has a 53% share of the Swedish container market, which is an increase of three percentage points compared with the first half of 2021. The Port of Gothenburg also increased its market share for containers compared with nearby major ports in Northern Europe.

    Despite the high level of uncertainty in the market, more and more containers continue to be handled at the Port of Gothenburg, and the rate of growth has accelerated during the year. In total, 655,000 TEUs were handled up to and including September, representing an increase of 6% compared with the same period last year. This year’s third quarter is the eighth in a row in which the port has seen growth in container volumes. The majority of the port’s container volumes are handled by terminal operator APM Terminals.

    The long trend of increased container volumes being transported by rail to and from the port’s inland terminals across the country is becoming increasingly clear. The volume of container freight being transported by rail increased by 13% to 385,000 TEUs. The increase is in both long-distance and short-distance traffic, although the biggest increase is evident in long-distance traffic to and from Northern Sweden.

    The vehicle segment continues to be adversely affected by issues including the component shortage and low levels of new car sales both in Sweden and abroad. The number of new vehicles handled at the port totalled 155,300. This is a drop of 18% compared with 2021, but compared with the market as a whole, the Port of Gothenburg has performed better than many other ports, both in Sweden and on the continent. The port continues to be Sweden’s biggest vehicle port, now by a bigger margin than before.

    Intra-European ro-ro traffic continues to increase. During the first nine months, the volume of ro-ro traffic increased by 2%, to 426,000 units. This is in comparison with the same period in 2021.

    The handling of energy products increased by 11% during the January-September compared with the same period last year. Both unloading of refined products and storage of unrefined products are maintaining high volumes.

    The handling of dry bulk continues to increase. A total of 284,000 tonnes were handled, representing an increase of 56%. It is primarily exports of forestry products on side-loading ships, as well as stone that account for this increase.

    Travel activities really took off during the summer months. Up to and including September, the port welcomed 68 cruise ships. That represents an all-time high for the port. When it comes to passenger numbers (ferries + cruise ships), the number increased by 121% during the period. This is still, however, a little way short of a normal year in terms of passenger numbers.

