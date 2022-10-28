2022 October 28 16:41

CMA CGM and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation sign agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama

The CMA CGM Group and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation sign agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama, according to CMA CGM's release.



Primes the relocation of CMA CGM’s current container terminal operations at D4 to D5 by October 2026.

D5 terminal will accommodate shipments arriving on larger vessels of up to 15,000-TEU, provide 20% more container yard capacity and 120% more container reefer plugs.

A greener terminal backed by an infrastructure of near-zero emission rubber tyred gantry cranes, cold ironing and LNG bunkering facilities.