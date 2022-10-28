2022 October 28 16:21

Kongsberg Digital to digitalize SOECHI Lines’ fleet

Kongsberg Digital and SOECHI Lines have signed a contract to deliver and implement Vessel Insight on six crude oil tankers and LPG carriers. Once the initial rollout is complete, the remaining vessels in the fleet will be connected, according to the company's release.



SOECHI Lines is one of Indonesia’s largest tanker operators and shipyard companies, transporting oil, gas and chemicals in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.



Kongsberg Digital is an industrial software company that provides SaaS solutions to enable vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, automatic contextualization, capturing and aggregating quality data cost-effectively and securely. The solution provides instant and easy access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards, and data analysis tools to optimize fleet operations.

Once connected, SOECHI Line will access Kognifai Marketplace, where they can find and use a wide range of quality applications and services to turn their data into business value.



