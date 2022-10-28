2022 October 28 18:26

A.P. Moller - Maersk launches U.S.-Korea air freight service and strengthens its integrated air cargo operation

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) today announced the inaugural flight of Maersk Air Cargo´s new air freight service with scheduled flights between Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) and Incheon, Korea (ICN) stretching the wings of its newly introduced cargo airline for the first time, according to the company's release.

The scheduled transpacific operation will commence 31 October with two weekly flights introducing the first of three newly built Boeing 767-300 freighters that have recently been purchased by Maersk Air Cargo. All U.S.-Korea flights will be operated by Miami-headquartered cargo airline Amerijet International.

Maersk Air Cargo is the cargo airline arm of A.P. Moller – Maersk.



The scheduled flight of Maersk Air Cargo also marks the first scheduled air cargo operation between the state of South Carolina and Asia. The corridor from GSP International Airport is expected to significantly increase access for trade between Asia, South Carolina, and the entire Southeast U.S.

Maersk also recently opened a new Chicago Air Freight Gateway facility to add more supply chain integration opportunities for customers using Chicago O’Hare International and Rockford International.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries, and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels, and assets as well as new fuels.