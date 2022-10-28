2022 October 28 16:05

MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with an Energy Major

In 3Q 2022, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.("MOL") and an Energy Major signed a multi-year contract to charter a newbuild LNG carrier, according to the company's release.

The vessel to be built by DSME is fitted with the most modern ME-GA engine and sized at 174,000 m3. She is able to operate globally serving the main LNG terminals. Latest ME-GA engine technology provides lower emissions compared to previous generation vessels.

ME-GA vessels are equipped with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane slip while improving overall fuel consumption. Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with additional functions, Air Lubrication System and Shaft Generator, which together reduce CO2 emissions from the vessel during operation. The vessel will be delivered in 2026 to augment the Charterer's LNG fleet.

Vessel particulars:

Length overall 294.9 m

Breadth 46.4 m

Cargo tank capacity 174,000 m3

Main engine ME-GA

Shipbuilder DSME

Delivery 2026

Air Lubrication System:

The efficiency-promoting technology by reducing the resistance between the ship's hull and seawater using air bubbles

Shaft Generator:

The generators driven by main engines, which enables diesel generators onboard to get turned off while the main engines are running, resulting in reducing fuel/gas consumption

MOL is a multimodal transport group that meets diverse transport needs with one of the world's largest merchant fleets.



