  • 2022 October 28 15:26

    Pella Stapel lays down first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk

    Image source: Pella Stapel
    Is the first ship in a series of four vessels to be built by Pella Stapel LLC for Yamsy JSC, companies of Norebo Group

    Leningrad Region based Pella Stapel LLC has commenced the construction of the first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk, today, 28 October 2022, says IAA PortNews correspondent .

    The Kapitan Golovatyuk is the first ship in a series of four vessels to be built by Pella Stapel LLC (a company of Norebo Group) for Yamsy JSC (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky based company of Norebo Group) under the programme on distribution of quotas for fishing in the Far East fishery basin granted in return for investments.

    The ship is named after Grigory Golovatyuk who served as a captain of the first longliners for over 20 years.

    Project 200101 was developed by Russian design bureau Nautic Rus (Saint-Petersburg) in close cooperation with Norebo specialists. It is a unique project for Russia as it was developed from scratch by Russian designers basing on the most advanced trends of shipbuilding and the extensive experience  of the customer, Yamsy JSC. The longliner will have ECO S class. Ships of 200101 design will be equipped with radial engines which were not used for fishing ships earlier. That will ensure enhanced stability in the sea and excellent navigational characteristics essential for longline fishing in the Far East. The ship will be fitted with equipment of Russian an Asia origin thus completely escaping negative impact of trade restrictions imposed by some countries of Europe and North America.

    The ship will operate in the Far East basin catching Pacific cod, halibut and rattail. Onboard fish factory allows for advanced processing of the catch.

    Pavel Kosolapov, Director of Pella Stapel, says the shipyard is going to build the entire series of four longliners within the contracted term and with respect of the highest quality standards applied in the segment of fishing ships construction. “Construction of such ships is a challenge but we are ready to face it at Norebo,” said Pavel Kosolapov.

    “Our fleet of longliners operatio in the Far East of Russia needs modernization. The new ships will contribute to the efficiency of our operation in challenging conditions of the Far East fishery basin, while advanced processing of the catch is to improve the economy of the fleet operation in the sea,” said Mikhail Galakhin, Generl Director of Yamsy JSC.

    Key particulars of Project 200101: LOA – 63 m; BOA – 14 m; speed – 13 knots; gross tonnage – over 2,900; main engine – up to 3 MW; processing capacity – up to 50 t/day; freezing capacity – up to 50 t/day; crew – 39.

    Initially, this series of longliners was planned for construction at Severnaya Verf shipyard but was lared contracted to Pella Stapel due to overloading of Severnaya Verf.

    Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia, fish processing factories, a logistics center, cargo terminal Seroglazka and ship repair facilities in Kamchatka. From 2022, Norebo has been investing in the development of its shipbuilding company in the Leningrad Region. The group’s fleet numbers over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The holding’s transport company is engaged in fish products transportation by refrigerated ships. As of today, Norebo employs over 3,500 people. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

