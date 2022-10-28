2022 October 28 14:33

TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels

TGE Marine has received an order from the Chinese shipyard “Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd.” for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels, according to the company's release. These three vessels will be built for Canada-based owner Seaspan ULC, who operates their fleet – including LNG/Battery hybrid fuelled RORO vessels – out of Western Canada.

The bunker vessels will serve various types of clients and will each be equipped with two IMO type C cylindrical tanks and an LNG sub-cooling system to facilitate cargo conditioning during transit and anchorage. Their customised ship-to-ship transfer system will enable bunkering of LNG fuelled vessels fitted with varying tank types (e.g. type C, membrane, vacuum insulated etc.) as well as cool/down warming-up of LNG vessels.