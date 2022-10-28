  • Home
  • News
  • TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 28 14:33

    TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels

    TGE Marine has received an order from the Chinese shipyard “Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd.” for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels, according to the company's release. These three vessels will be built for Canada-based owner Seaspan ULC, who operates their fleet – including LNG/Battery hybrid fuelled RORO vessels – out of Western Canada.

    The bunker vessels will serve various types of clients and will each be equipped with two IMO type C cylindrical tanks and an LNG sub-cooling system to facilitate cargo conditioning during transit and anchorage. Their customised ship-to-ship transfer system will enable bunkering of LNG fuelled vessels fitted with varying tank types (e.g. type C, membrane, vacuum insulated etc.) as well as cool/down warming-up of LNG vessels.

Другие новости по темам: Seaspan, shipbuilding, bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 28

16:41 CMA CGM and Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation sign agreement for Honmokufuto D5 Terminal in Port of Yokohama
16:30 The Bank of Russia keeps the key rate at 7.50% p.a.
16:30 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up 6% to 655,000 TEU in Jan-Sept 2022
16:21 Kongsberg Digital to digitalize SOECHI Lines’ fleet
16:05 MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with an Energy Major
15:47 APM Terminals Mobile continues to attract strong rail volumes as U.S. Gulf gateway
15:26 Pella Stapel lays down first longliner of Project 200101, Kapitan Golovatyuk
15:24 Samskip confirms 90% cut in ship CO2 emissions
15:03 Port of Antwerp-Bruges & CMB.TECH welcome HYDROTUG 1 to Belgium
14:33 TGE Marine receives an order from China for the design and supply of the cargo handling- and fuel gas system for three 7,600 m³ LNG bunker vessels
14:13 NORDEN expands into port logistics
13:44 World’s first multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Advance and sistership Auto Aspire christened at Zeebrugge ceremony
13:31 Sunstone takes delivery of Infinity class vessels Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle
13:10 Sanmar Shipyards signs contract with Bukser og Berging for its first electric tugboat
12:43 Dobroflot puts into operation sea fish terminal “Yuzhnaya Liflyandia” in Primorye
12:21 The European Investment Bank boosts clean energy financing in support of REPowerEU Plan
12:01 Port of Kiel ends cruise season 2022
11:37 Carnival Corporation expands installation of innovative air lubrication systems
11:20 Orsted enters into agreement with Equinor on Norwegian gas for Denmark
10:52 Konecranes to deliver complete automated container handling solution to London Gateway
10:31 OMV and ADNOC sign MoU to explore new partnership in deliveries for LNG to Austria
10:28 Vostok Oil will more than double oil supplies to the growing Southeast Asian market - Igor Sechin
10:09 European Energy receives the construction permits for the wind power project off the city of Frederikshavn
09:54 Decline in drilled but uncompleted wells may limit future crude oil production growth - U.S. Energy Information Administration
09:35 ABS opens LNG training center in Doha
09:33 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor
09:16 Crude oil market sees a decrease after a recent surge
08:57 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 28

2022 October 27

18:02 Arctic LNG 2 project is 70% complete ‒ Leonid Mikhelson
17:40 Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko
17:27 Korea Shipbuilding's net up 64 pct in Q3 2022 - Yonhap
17:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority publishes policy recommendations hydrogen import
16:48 Nord Stream AG starts the survey of incident on the Nord Stream pipeline
16:37 Expansion of Russia’s tanker fleet to require at least RUB 1 trillion — head of VTB
16:15 RS implements requirements for ships equipped with wind assisted propulsion systems
15:51 Rolls-Royce and Neste to cooperate on the implementation of sustainable fuels for mtu engines
15:36 Russia’s container market fell by 15.8% YoY to 4.07 million TEU in 9M’22
15:13 Pacific Basin chooses methanol as preferred fuel for commercially viable zero-emission vessels
14:39 Belarus set to build up cargo exports via Astrakhan Region to 850 thousand tonnes in 2024
14:35 Sembcorp Marine to acquire Keppel O&M
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2022
13:37 China MSA issues warning of unidentified underwater objects off Fuzhou and Ningde ports
13:02 Hoegh Autoliners volumes down by 4%, net rate up 1% in Q3 2022
12:20 Jan De Nul starts the second phase of dredging in Payra Port
12:14 Belarus looks into handling its cargo in Astrakhan ports for redirection of cargo flows to North-South ITC
11:42 Sovfracht wins second round of selection for subsidized cargo transportation to Kaliningrad
11:33 Kazakhstan and European Union to develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
11:20 A.P. Moller – Maersk’s new warehouse at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, becomes the company’s first warehouse run entirely by women
10:41 FSL Trust completes disposal of one product tanker
10:15 MSC Cruises takes delivery of the world’s largest LNG-powered cruise ship
09:55 Rosmorport reports on readiness of its fleet for icebreaker support season of 2022‒2023 in Russia’s freezing ports
09:45 ABS approves pioneering CO2 injection system for HHI Group
09:19 Crude oil market sees moderate decrease after a recent surge
08:51 MABUX: Global bunker indices to trend higher on Oct 27

2022 October 26

18:17 CMA CGM to reshuffle SHAKA 2 service rotation connecting Asia with South Africa
18:01 Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference nears completion
17:40 DSME receives an order for 2 LNG carriers from Venture Global LNG - BusinessKorea
17:23 FESCO files lawsuit against Ziyavudin Magomedov for RUB 80 billion
17:05 GTT unveils its innovative three-tank LNG carrier concept with two Approvals in Principle
16:47 Evos, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Port of Amsterdam to jointly develop large-scale hydrogen import facilities