2022 October 28 12:43

Dobroflot puts into operation sea fish terminal “Yuzhnaya Liflyandia” in Primorye

Image source: Russian Federal Fisheries Agency

Investments exceed RUB 1 billion

Group of Companies “Dobroflot” says it has put into operation sea fish terminal (port point) “Yuzhnaya Liflyandia” and a logistics complex for refrigerated cargo within the priority development area (PDA) “Bolshoy Kamen”.

The terminal comprises a 120-meter long deep-water berth reconstructed in 2021-2022. It can accommodate 5,500 DWT reefer ships of Buhta Russkaya type and other ships with a draft up to 7 meters. A refrigerated storage facility for 15 thousand tonnes of fish products has been built near the berth as well as dry storage yard of 5,000 square meters. The complex also includes a container yard for 500 TEU and in-house railway track. Investments into the project have exceeded RUB 1 billion.

New facilities of Dofroflot ensure efficient logistics and continuous refrigerating chain for transportation of the product to the processing plants and to the central regions of Russia and CIS.

The logistics complex in Bolshoy Kamen can accept frozen fish from fishing ships, accumulate required volumes if necessary and send the products to the central regions of Russia and CIS by railway. The complex offers the entire range of services related to storage and shipment of refrigerated cargo: bunkering and pilotage of ships, lab research and anti-Covid processing of cargo.

As a part of Dobroflot’s logistics complex, container terminal “Krasny Vympel” can accommodate 500 TEU including 160 TEU of refrigerated containers. Further development of the complex foresees the construction of a facility for 300 TEU. The terminal has its own locomobile and it is connected to three railway tracks.

As of today, fish terminal of Dobroflot is certified for shipment of fish products to 20 countries including Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey, SAR and Japan. Certification for shipments to China, Korea and the EU is in progress.