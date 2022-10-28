2022 October 28 13:31

Sunstone takes delivery of Infinity class vessels Ocean Odyssey and Sylvia Earle

SunStone Maritime Group A/S, the world’s largest tonnage provider to the expedition cruise industry, has announced the delivery of two INFINITY Class vessels, the OCEAN ODYSSEY, and the SYLVIA EARLE, according to the company's release.

Final documents were signed on Friday, October 21, completing delivery of the two vessels from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China to the SunStone companies. They will now begin repositioning before going on long-term charters.

The SYLVIA EARLE and the OCEAN ODYSSEY are vessels four and five being delivered in the INFINITY series being built at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China. Both vessels will be on long-term, year-round charter – the SYLVIA EARLE with Aurora Expeditions, and the OCEAN ODYSSEY with Vantage Deluxe World Travel.

The INFINITY series is the product of a unique collaboration between European design and technology and Chinese shipbuilding efficiency resulting in an expedition cruise vessel with best- in-class safety and comfort features, and high operating efficiency. For two consecutive years, INFINITY series have been awarded the Magellan Awards Gold Medal.

INFINITY class vessels are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizers. The vessels are featuring the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions.

Five INFINITY Class new-builds, the GREG MORTIMER, the OCEAN EXPLORER, the OCEAN VICTORY, the SYLVIA EARLE and the OCEAN ODYSSEY have now been delivered, and the next vessel OCEAN ALBATROS will be delivered in March 2023. All vessels ordered have long-term charter agreements in place.