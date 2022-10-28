2022 October 28 10:52

Konecranes to deliver complete automated container handling solution to London Gateway

Konecranes will deliver a fleet of 18 Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs) to London Gateway Terminal, equipped with Konecranes automation technology, according to the company's release. London Gateway, operated by DP World, is the UK’s fastest growing deep-sea container terminal. Located on the River Thames some 25 km from central London, it has an ambitious growth plan for automated container handling at the core. It has turned to Konecranes to realize its ambitions. The order was booked in April 2022.

London Gateway currently operates a fleet of 60 non-Konecranes Automated Stacking Cranes (ASCs). The integration of London Gateway’s existing fleet with the new Konecranes ASCs will take place in carefully planned phases. The first batch of 8 new Konecranes ASCs will be delivered by Q3 2023. The remaining 10 Konecranes ASCs will be delivered by the first half of 2024. The integration work will involve replacement of the existing Remote Operating Stations (ROSs) and installation of a new Fleet Management System with performance monitoring tools.



Konecranes is one of the world-leading groups of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021 Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.