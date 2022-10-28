2022 October 28 11:20

Orsted enters into agreement with Equinor on Norwegian gas for Denmark

Orsted and Equinor have signed an agreement under which Equinor will supply Norwegian gas to Denmark via Baltic Pipe. The agreement covers the period from 1 January 2023 to 1 April 2024, and the total volumes of gas supplied during the period will be approx. 8 TWh, corresponding to roughly a quarter of the expected total Danish gas consumption, according to the company's release.

The completion of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline has enabled Orsted to buy gas from the Norwegian gas fields, as the gas pipeline connects the Norwegian gas pipe system to Denmark.



With this agreement and the production from the South Arne field and from biogas, Orsted has more than covered the consumption of its own customers, which are business customers in Denmark and Sweden. The agreement strengthens the security of supply in Denmark while also replacing the gas volumes that Ørsted would otherwise need to buy on a volatile European gas market in the period when the Tyra field is not supplying gas to Denmark.



