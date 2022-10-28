2022 October 28 10:09

European Energy receives the construction permits for the wind power project off the city of Frederikshavn

The Danish Energy Agency and the Municipality of Frederikshavn have granted construction permits for European Energy’s offshore wind power project by the Danish city of Frederikshavn, according to European Energy's release.

The project aims at constructing five offshore wind turbines at a maximum height of 256 meter some four kilometres off the coast.

The construction permits have been granted following a thorough work with environmental impact assessments of the windpower project, including the cable planning both on- and offshore. The results of the environmental impact assessment were subject to a public consultation during the Summer. Local citizens in Frederikshavn among others were able to submit their opinions regarding the project.



The green electricity from the offshore wind turbines is expected to be brought ashore at the harbour of Frederikshavn. European Energy is in dialogue with numerous local stakeholders regarding the usage of the green power in a Power-to-X-project on the harbour.



