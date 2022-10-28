2022 October 28 09:35

ABS opens LNG training center in Doha

ABS, the leading classification organization in Qatar, announced it will open a global liquified natural gas (LNG) training center in Doha, Qatar, as part of its support of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Tawteen Program, which focuses on education and quality employment for Qatari nationals, according to ABS's release.

In collaboration with local corporations, the industry-leading training center will focus on LNG production and operations, ensuring that seafarers are skilled to work with this dynamic fuel and the most modern fleet of vessels.



ABS trainers are experienced with both theoretical and practical knowledge of LNG and LNG carriers. The ABS training center will offer virtual classes during the fourth quarter of 2022 and open its facility for in-person training in the first quarter of 2023.

Alongside the launch, ABS hosted its annual Qatar National Committee Meeting where maritime industry leaders came together to discuss the latest advances in sustainability and digital classification, regulatory developments and market trends.



Kroustallis delivered a strong report card of ABS fleet safety performance underscoring ABS’ focus on safety and its mission. The members also heard how the ABS-classed fleet had grown to 277 million gross tons and secured the number one position in global orderbook share.