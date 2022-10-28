2022 October 28 09:33

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker supports 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Sponsor. The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow on 2 November 2022.

The Conference programme includes three sessions comprising 15 reports related to the market of alternative fuels, construction and insurance of ships powered by LNG and other alternative fuels, as well as related bunkering infrastructure. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker will tell about the beginning of LNG bunkering in Russia and about operation of the specialized bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.

The event is held annually by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with Sovcomflot. Gazprom supports the Conference as its General Partner. Registration for 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference continues.

Visit the Conference page >>>>