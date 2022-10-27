Nobel Brothers Shipyard launches crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko

  • Home
    Image source: Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
    On 27 October 2022, Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Nobel Brothers Shipyard (a company of Kalashnikov Concern) launched crab caching ship Sergey Prikhodko built under the state investment programme “keel quota”. The ship was ordered by FPV resident Aqua Invest (a company of Pacific Investment Group (TIGR)), says the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

    It is the first crab catching ship in a series of two vessels. Total value of the investment project being implemented under an agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation is RUB 1.6 billion.

    The new cab catchers are being built under the contracts between Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC and Aqua-Invest LLC on crab catch quotas provided with the investment purpose. The contracts were signed with the winners of crab auctions held by Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) in October 2019. The construction is being supervised by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    According to Oleg Darkin, General Director of Aqua-Invest LLC, resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok, Nobel Brothers Shipyard was selected to build a crab catcher of Project CCa5712LS designed by  DAMEN . The ship was laid down in March 2020. It is to come to its homeport in the Far East in summer upon completion of the mooring and sea trials. In autumn, the ship is to commence catching of aquatic bioresources. Oleg Darkin said that, apart from building its own fleet, the company would charter ships and equip them with modern equipment for fishing. When fully operational, the company is set to occupy up to 20% of the Far East market in terms of production. “Crab is to be supplied to the domestic market and, in the future, exported to the APR countries,” said Oleg Darkin.

    According to Sergey Darkin, President of TIGR PJSC, the event marks the beginning of a large-scale renovation of the Group’s fleet.

    The 75.7-meter long crab catcher is equipped with traps and nine RSW tanks of 640-cbm for various types of live crab.

    Sergey Skaly, Managing Director of Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, comments: “New ships of the FPV resident which invests in the economy of the Primorsky Territory and the entire macro-region with the state support, will expand the fleet operating in the Far East basin”.

    The free port system operates in 5 regions of the Far Eastern Federal District: Primorye Territory, Khabarovsky Krai, Kamchatka Region, Sakhalin Region, and Chukotka Autonomous Area. The exclusive zone covers 22 municipalities.

